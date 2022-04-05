Agents of the National Police proceeded to arrest a person, a 44-year-old man of Spanish nationality, as the alleged perpetrator of a crime of robbery with force. Last morning, when the agents were patrolling the streets of the capital, they were able to observe an individual carrying several large bags. At the moment the individual saw the police car, he tried to hide from the sight of the agents by heading towards an alley; He did not achieve his objective and a few streets later the national police officers stopped him, asking him what kind of objects he was carrying and where he was going.

The individual was unable to justify his luggage. Inside the bags there were several costumes and different new and unworn kitchen utensils; salt shakers, pepper shakers, along with various objects bearing the emblem of the establishment that was the object of theft. The agents transferred the individual to the police station to be able to continue making arrangements with the objects found and continue with the identification of the same.

An investigation was thus initiated to locate the owner of the establishment, who, after speaking with the agents, fully identified the recovered objects, in addition to stating that for approximately a month he had been missing different objects, having filed a complaint for these facts in the El Carmen police station. In addition, he was able to contribute to the investigation the images from the surveillance cameras of the premises, in which he recognized without any doubt the alleged perpetrator of the events.

Once the images from the security cameras of the premises were viewed, the agents were able to observe how the person under investigation entered the store’s warehouse through a hole next to the sheet metal door, which was later covered so that it could not be seen. appreciate the same. The alleged perpetrator waited for the darkness of the night to enter the warehouse and from that moment on he roamed freely choosing what objects he would take that night. The detainee was placed at the disposition of the Court of Instruction acting as Guard accused as the alleged perpetrator of a crime of robbery with force.