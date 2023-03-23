On Tuesday 21 March, the pharmaceutical company Gedeon Richter Italia organized the event “The Middle Ages – Childhood and pre-adolescence, a fertile ground for cultivating female empowerment”, at the Milanese Philological Center. The day, inaugurated with the intervention of Maria Giovanna Labbate, managing director of Gedeon Richter Italia, was attended by authoritative experts, including Vincenzina Bruni, full professor of obstetrics and gynecology at the University of Florence and honorary president of the Italian Society of Childhood and Adolescent Gynecology (Sigia) and Metella Dei, specialist in gynecology, obstetrics and endocrinology.