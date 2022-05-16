The Master Chief Collectionwhich includes the games in the series of Halo, has been very well received by the players. That’s why it doesn’t sound strange that Xbox Game Studios think of a new collection, but Gears of War.

That’s what came out in a recent broadcast of the podcast from xbox era. The one who spoke about it was the reporter and podcaster Nick Baker. His comments seem to indicate that an announcement is imminent.

baker began by saying ‘I said a while ago that there’s another Microsoft franchise that’s getting the Master Chief Collection type treatment, I think it’s coming this year’.

To the above, he added ‘everyone has guessed it’. He then ‘prompted’ his hosts to say ‘gears’. As can be seen, it is practically an open secret at this point and it is likely that the confirmation will arrive at the next event of microsoft.

Source: Xbox Game Studios.

That will be the xbox showcase, which will be online on June 12. owners of a console Xbox You won’t want to miss this presentation. It is quite possible that the collection of Gears of War ends up becoming a reality.

Nick Baker finished off by saying ‘if you go from november 2021 to november 2022 and look at the big game production from Microsoft, it would end up being Halo, Gears, Forza’. It is certainly a correct comment.

A Gears of War collection would be well appreciated

Yes Gears of War had a collection in the style of the Master Chief Collection should have the most representative games in the series remastered for the current generation.

I should at least have Gears of War, Gears of War 2, Gears of War 3, Gears of War: Judgment Y Gears of War 4 for Xbox Series X|S. gear 5 it’s too recent, so it’s a matter of Xbox Game Studios consider it or not for this build.

Source: Xbox Game Studios.

What is undeniable is that gear 6 or whatever the name of the future installment of the franchise should already be in development. maybe the xbox showcase It will be the right time to reveal it.

It is the kind of game that can sell consoles and surely many players will want to have this title. The same applies to the collection if it fully exploits what the Xbox Series X|S and it has online multiplayer mode with various upgrades.

If you want to know more about Gears of War consult landgamer. We still have more information about games Xbox usually. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.