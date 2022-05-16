They are well 14 the nations represented in F1, a wide spectrum in light of the ‘only’ 20 seats available. Great Britain is the most represented with three drivers (George Russell, Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilto), Spain (Sainz and Alonso), Germany (Vettel and Schumacher), Canada (Latifi and Stroll) and France (Gasly and Ocon) have two standard bearers, while they stop at one Principality of Monaco (Leclerc), Thailand (Albon), China (Zhou), Holland (Verstappen), Australia (Ricciardo), Mexico (Perez), Finland (Bottas), Denmark (Magnussen) and Japan (Tsunoda).

Guan Yu Zhou is the first Chinese driver in the history of F1, a category that is now on the hunt for reasons not only purely technical of an American driver to allow the definitive leap in quality to the category in the States (the Miami Grand Prix recorded the record of audience in the USA according to data collected by ESPN). According to George Russell, however, the passport should never take precedence over talent: “I think I competed with up to two American drivers in the days of karting – said the Mercedes driver at the Miami Grand Prix – I think that simply being F1 the top car category it must have a starting grid made up simply of the best talents in the world regardless of their nationality. When the best technicians and the best drivers are selected, the show benefits as a result because it expresses the highest possible level “.

Words that agree Carlos Sainz: “You don’t have to look at nationality or passport, but at talent, when choosing a driver. At the same time, there must be no prejudices. If a talented rider comes from anywhere in the world, we would welcome him and we would certainly be happy to compete with him on the track ”.

The United States has in Colton Herta a pilot on the launch pad. The 2000 class is on the hunt for his first IndyCar title and was in pole position for free practice in the United States in Texas a year ago if the negotiation between Andretti and Sauber had materialized. Colton Herta did not start 2022 well, but last Sunday in Indianapolis he won showing great courage and talent in taming his Dallara with slick tires on a wet track before all the other colleagues.