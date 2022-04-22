During its first day open to the public, the replica of the Sistine Chapel received the visit of 8 thousand people, highlighted in a statement the Ministry of Culture of the CDMX.

Likewise, the capital agency in charge of Claudia Curiel de Icaza highlighted that the exhibition, which also includes replicas of various paintings exhibited in the museums of the Vaticanas well as a multimedia projection on the construction process of the emblematic building, as well as the creation of his works.

While it will remain in the Plinth open until May 19, with a schedule from 10:00 a.m. to 6:40 p.m., from Tuesday to Sunday, with the entry of groups every 20 minutes and following the recommended health protocols to avoid contagion of Covid-19.

Read more: After 6 years, the Sistine Chapel returned to CDMX for the 30th anniversary of Mexico-Vatican relations

While the recommendation of the authorities is to book tickets online in order to avoid lines, although you can also arrive without tickets and wait 20 minutes, although on the website, where only dates from April 21 to December 1 appear, May marks that all tickets are sold out.

Similarly, the secretariat stressed that the exhibition aims to promote cultural activity in the Mexico Citysince it returned to the capital, after its exhibition in 2006 on the esplanade of the Monument to the Revolutionon the occasion of the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Mexico and the Vatican.

In addition to the fact that the exhibition of works present in the Vatican museums would have been an initiative of the Holy See, in coordination with the Government of Mexico City and its Ministry of Culture, the Mixed Fund for Tourism Promotion and the Primate Archdiocese of Mexico.

The exhibition could be extended

On the other hand, during her press conference, the head of government claudia sheinbaum He asserted that his administration will seek to extend the permanence of the replica of the Sistine Chapel in the Zócalo of the capital, after today, on the day of its inauguration, long lines were registered to enter.

“Of course we want most of the inhabitants of the City to visit it, so we are going to see how we can do it so that more people can visit it,” said Sheinbaum.

Read more: PAN asks Sheinbaum to reveal the cost of installing the Sistine Chapel in the Zócalo CDMX

“I have not been able to enter, but it is really something extraordinary, it is one, it really seems that one is, I have had the privilege, really, of being in person in the Sistine Chapel and, due to the photographs and what people who have told me gone, it seems that it is something very, very similar,” he concluded.