New clashes between Israeli police and Palestinian protesters broke out this morning on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem, an AFP photographer said. Israeli police entered the Esplanade, the third holiest site in Islam and the holiest in Judaism such as the Temple Mount, and young Palestinians threw stones in their direction, the photographer said, some injured .

At around 4 am, people at the scene threw stones at the Wailing Wall, under the Temple Mount in the Old City of Jerusalem, Israeli police said. The situation remained tense on the Esplanade on the third Friday of the holy month of Ramadan – which coincides with the end of the Easter celebrations – after exchanges of stone throwing and rubber bullets. Over the past week, more than 200 people, mostly Palestinians, have been injured in clashes in and around the Temple Mount, leading to rocket firings by Palestinian armed groups from the Gaza Strip on Israel and attacks. Israelis retaliate against the Palestinian enclave of 2.3 million people.

The presence during Ramadan of large numbers of Jews – who can visit the site under certain conditions and at specific times without praying, according to the current status quo – and the deployment of police forces there have been widely perceived by Palestinians and several countries in the region as a “provocative” gesture. Several Arab ministers gathered in Amman, Jordan, condemned “the Israeli attacks and violations against the faithful at the al-Aqsa Mosque”, a site administered by Jordan but whose access is controlled by the Jewish state.