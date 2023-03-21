La Gazzetta is the newspaper with the most readers (1,898,000). President Urbano Cairo: “We are first in terms of diffusion, unique users and social networks”

The luck of the teams are the fans and the luck of a newspaper are the readers. Fans and readers have one thing in common: they choose their team and their newspaper every day. And they do it with love, asking for maximum commitment and good results in return. La Gazzetta is winning its championship, a year-round tournament full of great challenges and difficulties. And tackled with enormous passion. That passion that yesterday evening was presented to investors during an event at San Siro, hosted by Pierluigi Pardo, which was also attended by some protagonists of the pink pages such as Arrigo Sacchi, Roberto Donadoni, Massimiliano Ambrosini, Cristian Brocchi, Walter Zenga, Alessandro Altobelli, Beppe Bergomi and Javier Zanetti.

Urbano Cairo, president of RCS, is visibly satisfied when he talks about his Gazzetta: "We wanted to hold an event at the San Siro. The results are very good. And I like to see from a survey that 80% of our readers play sports. As a kid, the first newspaper I read was the Gazzetta, I tried to save the 50 lire at the time to buy it. The passion for football and cycling pushed me through the pink pages. And when in 2016, despite great opponents, we managed to acquire the Gazzetta, it was a great joy and a true honour. We are committed to making a newspaper ever closer to the people and more interesting. Every day we think about the space to give to football and other sports. Among other things, La Gazzetta favors the success of the most loyal investors, demonstrating that the seriousness of our brand is a guarantee for the companies that decide to support us. We are first in terms of diffusion, as unique users, as a social network and therefore I believe that we represent the ideal solution for a good investment".

The numbers, summarized by the CEO by Cairo Communication Uberto Fornara, they say that between paper and digital, the Gazzetta sells an average of 144,000 daily copies (+49% compared to January 2022, moving from sixth to third place among all newspapers), or +76,000 compared to other sports newspapers. La Gazzetta is also the most widely read newspaper in Italy (1,898,000 readers) and the site registers 20 million unique users per month. Digital subscriptions are 210,000. In short, a continuous growth that certifies the quality of women's information. But the numbers are only the result of a considerable effort, made to bring the reader onto the pitch or into the locker rooms, sports halls, circuits, wherever there is a bouncing ball, the roar of an engine or an athlete running, swimming, jump. Sport is the reason for living at the Gazzetta also because sport makes life better and we try to tell it with involvement, passion, impartiality and attention without forgetting that behind a champion there is a man or a woman to tell as deeply as the his exploits. Indeed, during the evening, the cardinal values ​​of sport were highlighted: loyalty, tenacity, commitment, belonging, competitive spirit. The leadership of the Gazzetta world, also considering SportWeek and the social networks, is clear and is enhanced by the breadth of the women's community which involves 4.7 million people a day and over 23 million a month. And the huge success of the Festival dello Sport is the confirmation of the very close bond between the Gazzetta, the champions and enthusiasts of any discipline.

A survey by Ipsos by Nando Pagnoncelli demonstrates how the Gazzetta world is varied: it attracts young and old, students and workers. It is a brand recognized all over the world. And the vote given to the newspaper by the participants in the survey is an abundant 8. Stefano Barigelli, director of the Gazzetta, smiles but is not satisfied: "The eight is fine, but you can always do better and we don't want to stop there: the desire to improve is mine and that of the entire editorial staff, which has important signatures. We have the mission to present a good newspaper every day and it is not an easy task: there is always an effort, a great deal of work, a continuous comparison. Football remains the driving force, but the Olympic sports are fundamental and represent one of the strengths of the Gazzetta. We are not satisfied with what we are doing and we look forward with confidence".

ON THE ATTACK — La Gazzetta goes on the attack like Arrigo Sacchi’s Milan did, who on stage recalled his beginnings on the Rossoneri bench: “Football is the mirror of our country’s culture, unfortunately there are more tactics than strategy. When I arrived at Milan, I had the presumption of bringing new ideas such as the taste for dominating the game. Football is an offensive and team sport, too often it was and is interpreted as an individual and defensive sport. We must always improve and look ahead, as President Cairo does in his work and as President Berlusconi did at Milan. We got off to a bad start, but he stood up for me and let me free to express my ideas. After a defeat he told the players that he rather he would kick all of them, but not me. We didn’t lose a match for months and won the championship. You need to have courage, a vision, a project that supports it. Then the results come.” And the Journal proves it.

