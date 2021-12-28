Thursday, December 30, 2021
Football The CEO of Dortmund slipped a comment on Erling Haaland’s new club

December 28, 2021
Hans-Joachim Watzke was already talking about Haaland as a Real Madrid player.

21-year-old super promise Erling Haaland is one of the hottest names in the player market next summer.

The Norwegian striker has forged goals at a terrible pace in the German league in Dortmund, but can be freely acquired in the summer by paying a buyout price of € 75 million.

Haaland’s new address has been speculated for a long time, but in the end, one option is rising above the others. Spanish newspaper Marcan according to the CEO of Dortmund Hans-Joachim Watzke has even talked about his defender as a future Real Madrid player.

“It would be great to see Haaland winning the Champions League in Real Madrid,” he is said to have said.

Also Sky Sportsin expert Gianluca di Marzio told the German To the Wettfreunde websitethat the Spanish league is probably the striker’s next address.

“He doesn’t like the English Premier League much, it’s not his dream. He likes La Liga in Spain, and I think it’s the perfect environment for him right now, ”di Marzio said.

“Last year, Chelsea coveted him, but he didn’t leave because he knows Real Madrid or Barcelona is the right solution right now.”

Barcelona has suffered from money problems and announced on Tuesday that it has invested even a small amount of money in a Manchester City striker To Ferran Torres.

