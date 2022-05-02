Gazprom’s announcement: -27% in EU deliveries since January, + 60% in China

The deliveries of Russian gas EU countries and Turkey fell sharply between January and April compared to the same period in 2021, while those at China they went up. Gazprom makes it known. “The exports to non-CIS countries (EU and Turkey) were 50.1 billion cubic meters, 26.9% less than in the same period of 2021 “, says the Russian group checked by the state in a note, without giving explanations. Gazprom he adds that it will continue to supply gas “in full compliance with contractual obligations”.

In the same period, the gas giant says its production has dropped 2.5% year-on-year to 175.4 billion cubic meters. Deliveries to the domestic market also fell by 3.7%, “mainly due to the heat in February”. Exports to the Chinaon the other hand, they increased by 60% year on year through the Power of Siberia pipeline.

Gazprom he goes on to explain that gas reserves in European underground deposits were 6.9 billion cubic meters. “To reach the EU target of filling storage facilities to 90%, companies will have to pump another 56 billion cubic meters of gas,” Gazprom explains.

“The replenishment of the reserves of gas in underground plants in Europe is a very serious challenge “, says the group, underlining that the daily delivery capacity has technical limits and that” the total quantity of gas available on the European market strongly depends on the demand of the growing Asian market “.

THE energy prices are skyrocketing in Europe. In 2021, Gazprom recorded a record net profit, which increased thirteen times year-on-year to 2,159 billion rubles (almost 28 billion euros at current rates), driven by strong growth in demand for hydrocarbons.

The Russian giant Gazprom stated that natural gas supplies to Europe via Ukraine continued, in line with the demands of European consumers. Demand stood at 97.2 million cubic meters (m3) today, compared with 71.7 million yesterday.

