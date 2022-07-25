Russian gas giant Gazprom announced on Monday a new reduction in gas supplies through the Nord Stream gas pipeline, to 33 million cubic meters per day, as of July 27, due to the need to stop another turbine due to its technical condition.

“As of 7:00 Moscow time (4:00 GMT) the daily productivity of the Portóvaya pumping station will be 33 million cubic meters per day,” the company reported on its Telegram channel.

Gazprom linked this new reduction to the technical condition of a turbine after the deadline for a new capital repair, as stipulated by technical standards.



Russia currently supplies only 40% of usual gas standards because it awaits the return of one of its Siemens turbines, which was blocked in Canada due to sanctions over the Russian military campaign in Ukraine and is currently on its way back.

The process has been hampered by demands from Gazprom, which claims that the documentation provided by Canada and Germany does not eliminate the risks linked to the sanctions and “generates additional questions”, in particular, those related to the future repair of other turbines. .

Gazprom has Europe on edge over gas supplies.

In mid-June, Gazprom reduced its gas supply capacity by 33%, to 67 million cubic meters per day, also due to the need to stop a turbine for repairs, and in July it stopped pumping for “planned maintenance work” .

After a ten-day break that ended on July 21, Nord Stream started with a capacity of 40%, which will be reduced by half from this Wednesday.

tailored reactions

The announcement of the cut in the supply of Russian gas to Western Europe from July 27 announced on Monday by Gazprom does not have “technical reasons”, according to the German government after learning of the decision of the Russian supplier.

“We have taken note of the announcement. We are monitoring the situation very closely in close contact with the Federal Network Agency and the gas crisis team,” according to a statement from the German Ministry of Economics and Climate Protection.

“According to our information there are no technical reasons for a reduction in shipments“, added the note of the ministry.

There are no technical reasons for a reduction in shipments

“Sanctions clearance requirements for the delivery of the turbine in question have been met. Canada has granted the waiver required by Canadian law. Under EU sanctions law, no waiver is required,” the note explains. in connection with the device delivered to Gazprom to operate the Nord Stream gas pipeline.

Western countries accuse Moscow of using its energy as a weapon in response to the sanctions adopted for the invasion.

The Kremlin, on the other hand, assures that the sanctions are the origin of the technical problems that the gas pipeline has.

EFE and AFP

