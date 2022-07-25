Twenty-two years ago, it was June 6, 2000, Rome presented Gabriel Omar Batistuta at the Olimpico, in great style, with the South curve open and in a frenzy for the Argentine. Today for another Argentine it will be a similar crowd, but at least there will be no heat: Roma, in fact, will present Paulo Dybala to Eur, a stone’s throw from the club’s headquarters, at 9 pm. Colosseum Square (technically the Palazzo della Civiltà), on the Tre Fontane side, where two towers and two giant screens have been installed: plays of light, video, love bath, Dybala will greet the Romanists in the evening and say a few quick words into the microphone.

The spoiler

Rome has not yet officially communicated anything, but was “burned” over time, and perhaps even on the surprise effect, from the official profile of “Luceverde” on Twitter which spoke of closed roads and possible mobility problems. Not bad, after all, since in this way the fans will have more time to organize themselves. This, however, is the information for those who want to go and say hello to Dybala: the event will start at 9pm and end at 10.15pm. The Police Headquarters has already ordered to prohibit the parking of all vehicles, cycles and scooters for reasons of public order and safety connected to the presence of numerous fans outside the building and in the surrounding areas. It will therefore be forbidden to enter Viale delle Civiltà del Lavoro, the Square Colosseum and Viale Pasteur.