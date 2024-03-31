The National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet) issued a warning of intense rain with approximately 50 millimeters per day and winds between 40 and 60 kilometers per hour in most of the country, especially in the Southeast, North and Northeast, and in the southernmost portion of Rio Grande do Sul.

There is a prospect of falling tree branches, flooding and electrical discharges. However, the institute reported that there is a low risk of power outages in areas affected by the storms.

According to Inmet, the alert is of moderate danger for most regions, but of danger for part of the North and Northeast regions.



