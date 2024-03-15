At least 22 people have died off the coast of Turkey after the boat they were in capsized on Friday. Local authorities report this. Seven children are among the dead. Two passengers were rescued by the coast guard, two others managed to reach the coast by swimming.

According to the Coast Guard, the boat began sinking overnight. A rescue operation was quickly launched, involving an airplane, a drone, two helicopters, eighteen boats and more than five hundred rescue workers.

The west coast of Turkey is often used as a boarding point by migrants in transit who try to cross to EU country Greece by boat. It has not been revealed where the migrants in the capsized boat came from. According to Turkey, hundreds of people who tried to sail to Europe have already been rescued from the sea this week.

The Mediterranean route is one of the deadliest routes in the world for migrants. On Thursday, at least sixty people went missing who had left the coast of Libya for Malta or Italy. They most likely drowned.