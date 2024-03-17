Aguascalientes authorities mounted a strong security operation on the afternoon of this Sunday, March 17, when the explosion of a shipment of pyrotechnics which was transported in a compact vehicle.

According to first reports, the incident occurred when the explosive devices were transferred from the municipal seat to the Presa de los Serna community for the celebration of the patron saint's day.

Witnesses indicate that during the pilgrimage, a spark occurred and the progressive explosion until a loud bang was recordedwhere a 12-year-old boy, a 20-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man were burned.

Transfer of wounded was by force 1 helicopter

Due to the severity of the injuries of the accident victims, It was necessary to transport the minor by airFor this purpose, the Force 1 helicopter of the Ministry of Public Security was enabled as an ambulance, which transported the minor to the Miguel Hidalgo Hospital, where he is fighting for his life.

Meanwhile, the Injured woman and man were transported by land, by ambulance, to the Calvillo General Hospital. So far, it was reported that both people were in serious condition.

Despite the explosion of pyrotechnics, the patron saint's day continues in the Presa de los Serna community, where the accident was lamented. However, pyrotechnics continue to be a major problem in the patron saint festivities.