Monday, April 1, 2024
Gaza War | Health Ministry under Hamas: Dozens of bodies found in al-Shifa hospital area

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 31, 2024
in World Europe
in Gaza dozens of bodies have been found in the al-Shifa hospital area, according to the Health Ministry under Hamas.

Israel had launched its military operation in the area of ​​the hospital because it claimed there were Palestinian fighters in the area.

in Gaza dozens of bodies have been found in the al-Shifa hospital area, according to the Health Ministry under Hamas.

According to AFP reporters on the spot, shortly before the announcement of the discovery of the bodies, Israeli military vehicles and tanks had withdrawn from the vicinity of the besieged hospital. The ministry also talks about the withdrawal.

The Israeli armed forces did not immediately comment on the withdrawal claims.

Israel had launched its military operation in the area of ​​the hospital because it claimed there were Palestinian fighters in the area.

