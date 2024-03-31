Analysts agree on one thing: European stock markets are much cheaper than the US market. For example, the stocks that make up the Stoxx Europe 600 are valued at 14 times their earnings, while the components of the S&P 500 index are allowed to trade at 25 times their annual earnings. A difference so big that, as Michele Morganti, senior equity strategist at Generali Investments, highlights, it is the highest in more than 20 years.

With this premise it would be easy to deduce that the time has come for European equities to finally manage to give the surprise to the US market. At the moment, so far this year, European stocks are slightly ahead – the Euro Stoxx is up 12.4% since January compared to 9.5% for the S&P 500 – but it is still early to talk about a turning point. . In the last twelve months, the US stock market rose twice as much as the European one and if you look at the beginning of the new millennium, the US markets appreciated 256%, compared to 42% for the Stoxx Europe 600.

This landslide victory for the US market has a lot to do with the technological stocks that have, year after year, gained more weight in the S&P 500 and that now mark their maximum weighting by deciding 36% of the evolution of the index. These are the famous billionaire firms (the magnificent seven) such as Amazon, Apple, Alphabet (parent company Google), Meta Platforms (Facebook), Microsoft, Nvidia and Tesla. There is also a recent version of the large European values ​​that, from the American bank Goldman Sachs, baptized as the acronym for Granolas: GlaxoSmithKline, Roche, ASML, Nestlé, Novartis, Novo Nordisk, L'Oreal, LVMH, AstraZeneca, SAP and Sanofi , characterized by the solidity of their results and their generous payments to shareholders.

In addition to the attractiveness of these stocks, Mark Denham, head of European equities at Carmignac, finds other strengths. “We believe that the greater diversity of sectors in Europe should be beneficial. Likewise, European companies have a strong global representation. Around 60% of the sales of European companies are made outside Europe, compared to 30% in the case of the United States,” he indicates. For his part, Andrew Heiskell, strategist at Wellington Management, warns that the current prominence of technology stocks in the US indices “constitutes a significant risk in the event of a change in market confidence motivated by interest rates. and risk aversion.” This expert also points out that shareholder remuneration, including dividends and share buybacks, is now higher in Europe than in the United States.

Another analyst in favor of Europe in this geographic pulse is Tom Lemaigre, manager of Janus Henderson: “Europe is good at manufacturing things, a task undervalued during the last decade of obsession with technology and free money. The opportunities we see, both from a structural and thematic point of view, for European equities, together with the fact that the market is cheaper than ever, will allow it to give more returns than the US.”

But an argument at hand for Wall Street defenders is the recent publication of the closing business results of last year, as well as the forecasts for this year and the following ones. Earnings per share growth in the US reached an average of 7.2% in 2023, and sales growth reached 4.1%. However, in Europe business profit remained flat from an aggregate point of view, despite the better evolution in the last quarter of last year. However, there is no shortage of experts who qualify this advantage. “The Magnificent Seven added around 12% to annual earnings per share growth in the United States, meaning that without them this growth would have been negative,” explains Wolf von Rotberg, equity strategist at J. Safra Sarasin. . At the same time, this argument is a boost to continue investing in these technological giants. “The recent results published by these companies in the fourth quarter continue to support their valuations. These results have once again surprised on the upside, mainly in the case of Nvidia, Oracle, Microsoft, Intel, Adobe or Meta,” explains Jaime Medem, investment director of Mirabaud Wealth Management in Spain.

Future accounts

Regarding the results forecasts for 2024, they also favor the other side of the Atlantic. Daniel Pingarrón, head of sales at the Natixis management company, explains the reasons for his strategy for opting for the US stock market: “This market has been outperforming the European market for more than a decade despite being permanently more expensive. Second, American companies will increase their business results at a greater pace in 2024, with expected corporate profit growth of 10% in the S&P 500 versus 5% in Europe. In addition, there is the macro picture, more favorable to the United States from a point of view of economic growth and more aggressive relaxation of monetary policy. On the other hand, Europe's vulnerability to geopolitical conflicts and its greater dependence on the Chinese economy make the shares of its companies more risky and volatile.”

Interest rates are another variable that is used to bet on one market or another. Jens Ehrhardt, founder of the DKE Kapital management company, believes that the conditions for a drop in the price of money in Europe are more favorable than in the US. “In fact, Europeans should – for the first time – cut interest rates before the Americans. However, this independence is quite unlikely,” he indicates.

Finally, the head of the Abrdn manager for Iberia, Álvaro Antón, allows himself to give advice so that Europe can regain its attractiveness: “Expectations of business profits must support comparatively cheap valuations, and European companies must offer superior profit growth and sustainable, as well as a prolonged period of stability characterized by profitability and growth. This will be the best recipe for making Europe attractive again in the eyes of investors.” At the moment, the long-awaited stock market surprise continues to be expected.

