Gaza War | Gaza health officials: More than 150 Palestinians have died in 24 hours

December 30, 2023
Israel is striking Gaza with force because Hamas, which controls the area, attacked Israel on October 7. HS follows the events moment by moment.

Relatives were handed over the dead in body bags to al-Aqsa Hospital from the mortuary in the central Gaza city of Deir al-Balah on Saturday. Picture: Ali Hamad / APA Images

Palestinian groups attacked Israel extensively on Saturday October 7th. Armed forces of the terrorist organization Hamas also crossed the border from the Gaza Strip into Israel.

Since then, Israel has hit Gaza with force, first with airstrikes and then with intensified ground attacks.

