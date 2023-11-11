Gaza War | A Florida politician’s cruel comment about the Palestinians is spreading on social media

Critics have submitted a motion of no confidence to the representative of the Republican Party.

of Florida member of the House of Representatives Michelle Salzman has come under fire for his comments about the Palestinians, reported The Guardian.

Salzman, a Republican, made his comments during a public policy debate calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. According to the Ministry of Health of the territory controlled by the extremist organization Hamas, more than 11,000 people have died in Gaza since Israel began the attack more than a month ago. The figure has not been confirmed by independent sources. According to the Israeli authorities, 1,200 people were killed in Hamas’s attack on Israel a month ago.

Democratic member of the Florida House of Representatives Angie Nixonwho supported the pro-ceasefire resolution, reminded his colleagues of the Palestinian civilian casualties in Gaza.

“We already have 10,000 dead Palestinians. How many more do we need?” Nixon stated.

“All of them,” Salzman said in response to Nixon’s question, according to The Guardian.

Nixon seized on Salzman’s comment immediately.

“One of my colleagues just said ‘all of them.’ Wow,” Nixon commented.

The situation captured on video has spread on the messaging service X. The video has more than 10 million views so far.

The Florida State House of Representatives later voted down a resolution for a cease-fire in Gaza.

According to The Guardian, Salzman’s team did not respond to The Guardian’s request for comment.

of the United States The Florida chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, the largest Islamic human and civil rights organization, describes Salzman’s comment as a chilling call for genocide.

Salzman has also come under criticism on his social media accounts. Critics have submitted a motion of no confidence to the representative of the Republican Party.

The United States has long been a close ally of Israel. President of the United States Joe Biden has said he supports a humanitarian pause to help civilians, but the US does not support the idea of ​​a full ceasefire in Gaza.