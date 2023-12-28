CNN, video from Gaza shows children and women detained and naked

There would have been men but also women and at least two children detained and stripped by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in a stadium in northern Gaza. These are the images shown in a video from the Strip commented on by CNN. The US broadcaster explains that it is unable to verify when the footage was shot, but claims to have geolocated it to the Yarmouk stadium in Gaza City, where the Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor NGO said it had received reports of detentions.

The NGO claims to have had information that the Israeli army is detaining hundreds of Palestinians from the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood of Gaza City, including dozens of women who were taken to Yarmouk Stadium. A frame of the video shows “what appears to be two boys, stripped down to their underwear, walking and holding both hands in the air as the IDF directs them into the stadium” says the US media adding that “in another video, two figures who appear to be the same undressed boys are seen with their hands above their heads, while lined up in single file with other males who appear to be adolescents and adults.”

At another moment in the video there would also be “women and other children detained”: “In one shot, three women are seen fully dressed, blindfolded and with their hands tied behind their backssitting on the grass in front of a football goal in the stadium. You can see an Israeli flag hanging on the soccer goal.” says CNN, which also reports that it has contacted the IDF, but that it has “not yet received a response”.

