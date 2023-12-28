Hundreds of cakes “collapsed” at Christmas: Takashimaya issues a public apology and compensation to 800 families

Hundreds of expensive ones frozen Christmas cakes And packaged from Takashimaya, Japan's first luxury department store chain present throughout the country and also abroad, they have proven to be a real “hole in the water” for at least 800 Japanese families. The reason? Their appearance is horribly deformed, or rather “collapsed”.



In the Land of the Rising Sun, the hundreds of visibly deformed strawberry Christmas cakes have in fact become a real national case. And it was precisely the one who ended up at the center of the scandal popular brand Takashimaya, forced to make a public apology during a press conference television organized in record time: to recover the reputational damage and respond to consumer complaints. Thanks to social media and the many annoyed customers who, at Christmas, shared images of the collapsed cakes Takashimaya's Christmas flop has entered the public domain so much so that it appeared at the top of the main national media after some posts spread on social media went viral on X and were viewed, shared and commented on by over 16 million users.

“We deeply apologize for our misshapen frozen Christmas desserts which failed the expectations of many of our customers.” With a few contrite words, an expression of the deepest embarrassment, Kazuhisa Yokoyama, manager of the chain admitted guilt and apologized in keeping with the cultural tradition of this country.

Customers filed a complaint against Takashimaya, documenting the purchase of the offending Christmas cake with photos and videos published online, even though it was only an aesthetic defect – loose icing and messy layers – which did not alter the quality of the product in the slightest. In addition to the public apology, the well-known brand has committed to compensate the recipients of unsuccessful cakes: in total 807 of the 2,900 sold online for Christmas. The cause of the problem – local media report – has not been identified despite the investigation carried out among suppliers and delivery managers. Yokoyama, in fact, also had to specify that the cakes in question had been prepared and frozen by Win's Ark, a well-known Japanese confectionery company, while another company, Yamato Transport, managed the delivery.

“In the future, we will strengthen our relationship with our business partners to improve our management system and prevent this from happening again,” assured one of the chain's top managers. In the meantime, however, the cake scandal, perhaps precisely because of the media coverage given to it in Japan, has gone around the world together with the image of the emblematic public apology (with the bow) of the Patron of Takashimaya

In Japanese culture, aesthetics is notoriously not a detail, which is why consumers are particularly demanding of both the quality and appearance of the products they purchase, even more so if the product comes from luxury department stores and has been paid for It is equivalent to at least 40 dollars. However, some Japanese people who were duped at Christmas have tried to repair the damage themselves: for example, by having children decorate the failed cake with chocolate chips, multicolored sugar shapes and Christmas characters, to hide the defect in their Christmas cake. with strawberries.

