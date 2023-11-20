Gavin Newsom was elected the 40th governor of California on November 6, 2018, a man who has maintained liberal policies in the state and who went from being an important businessman to one of the most important politicians in USA, who could now even become a presidential candidate.

Newsom was mayor of San Francisco from 2004 to 2011 and attracted attention for maintaining policies outside of conservative attitudes during Donald Trump’s administration, since he has always defended the rights of the LGBT community and has supported laws that protect immigrants. This is a little of the history and the educational level of the current Governor of California.

Gavin Newsom, the liberal politician who governs California



Throughout his administration, Newsom He has focused his agenda on economic development, education and liberal policies thanks to his business background that he cultivated before becoming a politician.

Newsom born in San Francisco in 1967, where he grew up. One of the challenges he has shared that he had to face in his academic life was his dyslexia. However, she obtained a Bachelor of Political Science on the part of the Santa Clara University.

He began his business career selling orthopedic devices and working as an assistant at a real estate firm. But in 1991 he opened a wine store called PlumpJack, a business that now encompasses a conglomerate of 21 companies that include wineries, restaurants, stores and hotels.

He entered politics in 1997 as part of the Board of Supervisors of San Francisco and in 2004 he ran as a candidate for mayor. At the age of 34 he became the mayor of San Francisco youngest of the last century. In 2007 he was re-elected and slowly gained national attention by proposing policies such as allowing marriage between same-sex couples, which went against state and federal bans.

In 2010 he ran as a candidate for governor of Californiabut finally he fell behind in the polls and decided to go for the position of lieutenant governor, which he won in January 2011. Some time later he would achieve his goal and, as governor of californiahas pushed issues such as gun safety, marijuana use, universal health care, access to preschool education, and criminal justice reform.

Gavin Newsom, Governor of California. Photo: Instagram: @gavinnewsom

Newsom has stated that its priority is to address the affordability crisis in the state, generate inclusive economic growth and opportunities for all. In addition to defending civil rights, immigrants, the environment and access to quality education at all levels.

He governor He is married to Jennifer Siebel Newsom with whom he has four children: Montana, Hunter, Brooklynn and Dutch.

Although it has not yet been confirmed who the candidates for the presidency of USAduring the Asia Pacific Economic Forum (APEC) Joe Biden mentioned the governor of california and said: “I want to talk about the governor Newsom. I want to thank him, he has been a great governor, in fact, I could be anything I wanted, I could have the job I am looking for.”