That we must take care of ourselves, as the years go by, is nothing new. In fact, as we get older it is very important pay attention to our health and to any indicator that could be decisive both in the short and long term.

Against this background, it should be noted that food plays a fairly prominent role. And not only in digestion, but also in strengthening the immune system, mental health, general well-being of the body and other elements analogues.

To take into account

In general, there is a widespread trend to look at foods from the Mediterranean diet, especially in Spain. Of course, you have to keep an open mind and add numerous typical products from other European cultures – and other continents – too. beneficial.

On this occasion, it is worth highlighting sauerkraut, a fermented food made from cabbage. Although it is originally from Eastern Europe, it has become popular very fast in various cuisines of the world for its ability to accompany a variety of dishes, especially roast meats.

To make homemade sauerkraut, you only need two ingredients: cabbage and salt. It is the sugars present in cabbage that will serve as food to the bacteria that will produce the fermentation. Precisely, this is going to serve us as conservation method of cabbage, since it can last up to three months in the refrigerator.

Yes, in addition to giving it a great sour and acidic flavor, so characteristic and tasty. As a curiosity, the name in Spanish comes from French sauerkraut which in turn comes from German sauerkraut which literally means sour cabbage.

Properties

Of all its benefits, we have to point out the following, according to the specialized portal ‘Tua Saúde‘:

It is an ideal natural probiotic mainly for people over 50 years of age.

mainly for people over 50 years of age. Reduces gases and improves digestion . Now, it must be eaten unpasteurized to preserve the good bacteria.

. Now, it must be eaten unpasteurized to preserve the good bacteria. Promotes weight loss . Because it is a low-calorie food and its fiber content, it increases the feeling of satiety.

. Because it is a low-calorie food and its fiber content, it increases the feeling of satiety. Reduces stress and anxiety . It helps maintain a healthy intestinal flora, helping to reduce stress and maintain brain health.

. It helps maintain a healthy intestinal flora, helping to reduce stress and maintain brain health. Reduces the risk of cancer . It is rich in vitamin C, which is a powerful antioxidant that protects the body’s cells against free radical damage.

. It is rich in vitamin C, which is a powerful antioxidant that protects the body’s cells against free radical damage. Maintains heart health. It is a good source of fiber and probiotics, which help reduce cholesterol levels, preventing its absorption at the intestinal level.