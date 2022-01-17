Home page world

From: Anna Maureen Bremer

divide

Man’s best friend is the dog. There are now stricter laws for keeping them. © Kirsten Neumann/dpa-tmn

Pet owners must now know new laws in dog ownership. Walk times are regulated and other aspects are also affected.

more on the subject New rules for dog owners and breeders: These bans have been in effect since January

Animal rights activists have long waited for more legal regulations for dog owners and breeders. As echo24.de* reported, clearer rules now apply when dealing with the four-legged friends. In addition to the walk times, they also affect kennel attitude and the rearing of puppies.

It applies from this year new rules for dog ownership, dog care, socialization of puppies and dog breeding*. A press release from the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (BMEL) states, among other things: “Animals are not there to meet the questionable aesthetic wishes of their owners. They are not mascots. If breeds prevent a species-appropriate life, that is animal cruelty.” *echo24.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.