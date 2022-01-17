Now he doesn’t know. Flavia Laos surprised when referring to her ex-boyfriend, Patricio Parodi, in an interview for the program Amor y fuego. The actress arrived in Lima after spending a vacation with the American model Jay Alvarrez, in Cusco. After her return, she launched a strong response about the reality boy, as can be seen in the advance of this Monday, January 17.

The influencer pretended not to hear the name of the member of This is war, with whom she had almost three years of love relationship.

“Don’t you forget ‘Pato’ with Jay Alvarrez?” asked the reporter. “Who are you talking about? Sorry,” replied the Princesses actress.

Generated controversy on social media

Flavia Laos’s statements have generated controversy among fans of Patricio Parodi. In the publication of the video of Love and fire, many netizens assured that now she does not know him because she is “hurt” by the end of their relationship.

Let us remember that Patricio Parodi is romantically linked to the model Luciana Fuster, a former friend of Flavia Laos. Both reality boys are in the United States, where they have visited the beaches of Miami and the famous Disney park.

Flavia Laos and Patricio Parodi had a relationship for almost three years. Photo: Flavia Laos/Instagram, Patricio Parodi/Instagram

Flavia Laos ended her friendship with Luciana Fuster

In an interview for On everyone’s lips, Flavia Laos revealed that she ended her friendship with Luciana Fuster and assured that she had already overcome her love break with the warrior.

“I am calm. I’m not made of stone, but the subject of Patricio Parodi I’ve already overcome it, I already feel good. In addition, I already saw it yesterday and right there, “he said. “No, definitely (Luciana Fuster and I) are no longer friends,” she added.