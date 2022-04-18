KO – A very difficult defeat for the coach to digest. Extremely lively and intense game as largely predictable. The result is much less predictable. Atalanta from the group of memories not only got lost. It seems to have become a memory. Gasperini talks about it to DAZN. “We are in a moral fall. We need to think about ending the season well, because we owe it to our fans and all the people who support us anyway. The boys are committed, I have nothing to blame the team. We are not too lucky either. in the first part of the match it could have been different, but at the moment playing such open matches against opponents of important athletic and technical value is difficult for us and we often come out defeated “.

PERSPECTIVES – The Europa League is moving away. And also the Conference League. There is still a game to recover but the feeling is that this team must first find itself as a collective. It remains to be seen what the future will look like after the successful model of recent years. And if a change is needed. “The conditions will be verified by the club exactly like the objectives that will be pursued. The team has completed a good path in Europe, both in the Champions League and in the Europa League where we reached the quarter-finals. In the league we expressed ourselves well up to December and then we were unable to meet the expectations and also the quality of play that we had proposed. There were many components, all decisive, when the time comes we will analyze them. The conclusions are drawn at the end of the season but at this precise moment we must make ourselves I realize that there is a season finale to be closed and honored in the most dignified way possible out of respect for the fans and Atalanta. “