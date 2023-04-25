Fires | One person died in a house fire in Imatra

The alarm about the fire came after ten in the evening.

in South Karelia One person has died in a house fire in Imatra, says the South Karelia rescue service. The accident happened late Monday evening in Karhumäki.

The alarm about the fire came after ten in the evening. 11 units of the rescue service were sent to extinguish the fire.

The fire has been put out, and the clean-up is underway, the rescue service said before midnight.

According to the rescue service, the police and the rescue service are investigating the cause of the fire.