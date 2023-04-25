Tuesday, April 25, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Fires | One person died in a house fire in Imatra

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 25, 2023
in World Europe
0
Fires | One person died in a house fire in Imatra

The alarm about the fire came after ten in the evening.

in South Karelia One person has died in a house fire in Imatra, says the South Karelia rescue service. The accident happened late Monday evening in Karhumäki.

The alarm about the fire came after ten in the evening. 11 units of the rescue service were sent to extinguish the fire.

The fire has been put out, and the clean-up is underway, the rescue service said before midnight.

According to the rescue service, the police and the rescue service are investigating the cause of the fire.

#Fires #person #died #house #fire #Imatra

See also  Television Review | The documentary series Gaialand is about an eco-community that caused a stir in Kittilä in the early 90s - The community's background reveals twists like in an agent movie
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Wagner Mercenaries and Russian Soldiers Kill Each Other – “Escalated in a Gunfight”:

Wagner Mercenaries and Russian Soldiers Kill Each Other - "Escalated in a Gunfight":

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result