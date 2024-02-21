It was extremely busy last night at a gas station in Heteren due to low gasoline prices.

It has been gray and gray in the Netherlands for weeks. But for a moment they were in a Spanish atmosphere in Heteren, Gelderland. When it comes to the price of petrol, because due to a malfunction, customers were able to fill up with petrol at a petrol station in Heteren for 1.39 euros per liter. Very common in Spain. Exotic in the Netherlands.

The recommended retail price is 2.17 euros per liter. Now you are crazy to fill up for the recommended price, but 1.39 euros per liter is the other end of the spectrum. When the malfunction at the gas station in the municipality came to light, it became very busy. Logically, everyone wanted to fill up their car for this bargain price.

The disruption did not only apply to petrol, diesel was also a price winner at 1.069 per liter. The police had to arrive on the scene to keep an eye on things. De Gelderlander talks about chaos and traffic jams caused by bargain hunters. Because Dutch people can get something for a bargain. There are few other things that make a Dutch person warm up.

The disruption caused long traffic jams to the gas station. It is still unknown what caused the malfunction.

In the Netherlands, the price of petrol and diesel has been on the rise for some time now. Prices had been falling since September 2023. That came to an end in December. Since then, fuel prices have been rising in our country. At the moment, the petrol price is approximately at the level of October 2023 and what you paid for a liter of peut in the summer of 2023. We have not seen the average national recommended price of 1.92 euros per liter for Euro95 since March 2023. In short, 1.39 euros per liter: you understand that there was a rush to fill up with petrol or diesel in Heteren.

