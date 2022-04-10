The qualifications of the Australian Grand Prix they had not accepted any of the AlphaTauri in Q3, but the story of the third round of the world championship nevertheless reserved a different outcome twenty-four hours later. At the end of the race, in fact, Pierre Gasly led the Scuderia di Faenza to the 9th place final, thus obtaining points that slightly strengthen his standing in the drivers’ championship, which now sees him in twelfth position right in front of his teammate Yuki Tsunoda. Speaking of the Japanese driver, the latter was on the contrary the protagonist of a particularly colorless GP, closed at 15th place after having also risked finishing the race prematurely due to a close contact with Mick Schumacher during the Safety Car.

Just as happened to other drivers, Gasly’s comeback attempts were also thwarted by the entry of the safety car for Vettel’s accident. The Safety Car has negatively distorted the strategies devised by various teams for their standard bearers: “Today I bring home these two points – said the Frenchman – mine was an unlucky race: at the start I managed to overtake a couple of cars, but the timing of the safety car worked against me because I had stopped just before, and so I slipped to 14th position. At that moment I was quite angry, but I stayed focused and managed to move up to 9th place. I had a good duel with Lance, very intense on a track like this and in the end I got the better of him. Objectively – he added – for us it was a difficult weekend: we can be satisfied with the final result and to have scored two more points. We still have things to improve and updates will come in the next races, because we have to keep up with the others if we want to keep fighting for these positions. We would like to be a little further in the standings, so we will continue to push ”.

A completely different mood, however, for Tsunoda: the number 22 complained about the pace of the AT03, postponing everything to the home GP for the team in Imola, where the next round of the season is scheduled: “Today we didn’t have the pace – the Japanese admitted – we struggled throughout the race, we need to understand what happened and prevent it from happening again. It was very difficult to keep up with the other cars and stay in their DRS. We lacked overall performance and I didn’t expect it to go so badly. That’s how it went: we have to stay positive and work to improve in view of the next race ”.