One of the most curious elements that emerged from the qualifying of the French Grand Prix is ​​connected to the unsatisfactory performances of both home drivers: if, on the one hand, Esteban Ocon had to settle for 12th position – also at the wheel of a transalpine team like the Alpine – even worse it went to Pierre Gaslyeven eliminated in Q1.

The pilot of theAlphaTauri, returning from a rather complex period in terms of results, he seemed in the best conditions to be able to recover right on the home circuit, only to collapse in the final stages of the first heat, which ended in 16th place. An outcome that, in addition to being difficult to accept from a technical point of view, presents the aggravating circumstance of the personal regret in not being able to obtain a good placement on the grid in front of his own public: “I’m extremely disappointed for not entering Q2 in my home race for just a couple of hundredths of a second – said Gasly – yesterday we were comfortable with the car in the Top 10, with a certain margin to be even faster, but after the third free practice session I was no longer able to repeat those performances and I struggled a lot. We need to understand what happened. I was not competitive in qualifying, we weren’t fast enough and at the moment I don’t know why. While driving cleanly, the car tended to slide a lot in slow corners. Tomorrow is another day, we will approach it differently. The race offers many opportunities and we have nothing to lose, we will do everything to recover. It will be a long and hard race for everyone, but I hope we can get a good result. Racing the home Grand Prix is ​​an incredible feeling and I want to get the best possible result for my audience ”.

On the contrary, France has reserved a great deal of satisfaction for Yuki Tsunodasucceeded in his mission to recover after some questionable performances both in the race and in qualifying: “It’s nice to be able to return to Q3 – commented the 22-year-old – it means the team has done a great job with the updates. We managed to be in the position we wanted to be able to fight, so I’m quite satisfied and now we just have to put everything together for tomorrow. We knew we would struggle to adapt to the new car and the first two free practice sessions were a great challenge, but together with the engineers, mechanics and the whole team we managed to get back together. We changed our approach to balancing and this paid off, it was the turning point for today’s result. The goal was to improve in the medium speed corners and everyone in the factory did a fantastic job to achieve this result. Taking into account our pace in the long runs, I am sure you can get good performance: The new updates help with the tires, so tomorrow we aim to score points. The strategy will be important – between one or two stops – but I am confident that the team will make the right decision ”.