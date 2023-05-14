He Liquefied Petroleum gas supply (LP gas) is a basic need in our homes, and it is important to be informed about prices to avoid overpaying.

The Energy regulatory commission (CRE) has announced maximum prices of LP gas in the municipalities of Querétaro for the week of May 14 to 20.

It should be noted that for this week, the maximum cost of LP gas in Querétaro had a noticeable dropgoing from $20.84 pesos per kilogram to $11.25 per liter to $17.57 per kilo and $9.49 per liter which is the maximum for this week.

According to the CRE, only Land of Matamoros has this cost in Querétaro, since it is part of region 157.

Meanwhile he rest of the municipalities including the capital, will have as maximum price $17.23 per kilogram and $9.30 per liter, cheaper.

In this way, an average gas cylinder of 30 kilograms will have a maximum price of $527.10 pesos in Landa de Matamoros.

While in the rest of the state, a tank of the same capacity will cost $516.90, 10.20 pesos cheaper.

It is important to note that these prices are the maximum allowable and LP gas distributors may offer lower prices.

Therefore, it is recommended to compare prices and look for cheaper options before making a purchase.