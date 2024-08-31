In Vico della Pace, a very well-known neighborhood in Naples, an explosion occurred that caused the collapse of the attic of an apartment in the area. The whole thing would have occurred due to the explosion of a gas cylinderbut fortunately the families involved were evacuated in time.

Attic collapses due to explosion related to gas cylinder

We are at Naples and more precisely at Vico della Pace. It is right here that a four-story building stands which, suddenly, has branched off a large roar throughout the surrounding area. A gas cylinder it suddenly exploded causing the collapse of the attic of one of the apartments in question.

The ceiling collapsed and that’s why the firefighters and the police rushed to try to save the people involved in the accident. Luckily the victims of this misfortune were pulled alive from the rubble and were immediately transported to the nearest hospital.

The volunteers are also on the front line 118who provided first aid on site and then transported the injured to the hospital Cardarelli of Naples. In addition to the damage caused by the collapse, people reported several burns because of the explosion. Some of them are unable to walk properly, which is why they will receive intensive care in the coming days.

Checks by law enforcement

Obviously the law enforcement They immediately intervened to try to understand what happened, carrying out all the necessary checks. In fact, it is necessary to understand if the explosion will remain an end in itself or if it could have caused some harm structural to the building. It also seems that a few days ago the area in question had been reported as degraded and little affinity with respect for the rules.

Many apartments are not habitable, but immigrants and the poor choose them as places of shelter, underestimating all the risks they could run. In any case, the prefect of Naples, Michael from Bari, decided to organize a meeting of the rescue coordination precisely to understand what could have happened and above all to decide how to act should similar problems arise in the future.