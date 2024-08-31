A sudden and fatal illness for the young runner and cycling promise, Simone Roganti, who died at just 21 years old

The young man was in his home in Spoltorein the province of Pescara, when around 10:30 p.m. his heart stopped beating. His parents immediately called for help, but unfortunately there was nothing that could be done for Simone.

Simone Roganti’s career as a cycling promise

Despite his very young age, Simone Roganti had already managed to take decisive and important steps in the world of cycling.

The 21-year-old had raced with the team for the last two seasons UM Tools D’Amico to then move on to the MG Kvis – Colors for PeaceThis year the young cyclist had achieved excellent results: second place in the general classification of the Tour of Veneto and the seventh to Italian Under 23 Championship.

In 2024 there was then the participation in the Tour of the Aosta Valley closed in tenth place and still ninth at Corsanico right on his birthday.

Simone’s passion for cycling was a legacy passed down to him by his family, as his uncles and aunts also Fabrizio And Federico as well as dad Fabiano they had a past as cyclists.

The painful mourning

The sudden and premature death of the young cycling promise Simone Roganti has left everyone shocked, from his family to his dearest friends. The boy leaves behind his father Fabianothe mother Alexandra and the sister Lucretia.

This is the note issued by the Cycling Federation in which he expresses his condolences to the family:

“The President of the Cycling Federation Cordiano Dagnoni, also on behalf of the Federal Council, the National team staff and the entire cycling world, expresses his deepest condolences and joins with emotion the parents and all the family members for the premature passing of Simone”.

We will now have to understand the causes that led to the death of such a young boy.