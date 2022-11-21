Gary Oldman He is one of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood, even since before he won the Oscar for his role in “Darkest hour.” Other performances like in “Leon the Professional”, “Bram Stroker’s Dracula” and “True Romance” made even his colleagues praise him.

What many fans were unaware of is that he is working on the “Slow Horses” miniseries, but even less would they have suspected that this could be the last time they would see him on screen.

In an interview for The Sunday Times, the interpreter assured that he is happy with his career, but he also has other things that interest him. “When you’re young you think you’re going to be able to do it all, read that book, then the years go by.” he emphasizes he.

“I am 65 years old. The 70’s is just around the corner. I don’t want to be active when I’m 80 years old. I would feel very happy, honored and privileged to say goodbye as Jackson Lamb (his character of him in ‘Slow horses’), and then retire ”, were his last words in this regard.

Gary Oldman, the man with a thousand faces. Photo: composition / Warner Bros

What are the best Gary Oldman movies?

On Rotten Tomatoes, Gary Oldman’s films have been reviewed by critics and have an approval rate to rate them accordingly. Next, we share with you his best ranked tapes by the specialized media.