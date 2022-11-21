Agents of the Attorney General of the State of Mexico (FGJEM) arrested a young man, who in January 2020 when he was 17 years old, would have participated in the kidnapping of two people, in Chalco.

The individual, now 19 years old, was placed at the disposal of the Judicial Authority inside the Quinta del Bosque Detention Centerin Zinacantepec, who will determine his legal situation, for the crime of aggravated kidnapping.

According to the investigations of the Mexican authorities, the now detainee would have deprived the victims of their liberty together with a group of two or more people with violence and had caused an injury during captivity.

They were also able to determine that on January 31, 2020, both victims were kidnapped when they were walking on Campesinos street, Emiliano Zapata neighborhoodin the municipality of Chalco.

These people were forced to get into a Bora-type Volkswagen vehicle and were transferred to a building located in the Cuahuneztle colonyin the municipality of Tepetlixpa, where they were held captive.

Subsequently, those possibly involved made telephone calls to relatives of the victims and requested a large economic sum in exchange for releasing them; as a measure of pressure, the possible kidnappers would have cut off a finger of one of the victims.

These events were reported to the Mexican Prosecutor’s Office and derived from an operation carried out in Tepetlixpa, it was possible to release the victims and arrest four adult individuals and later it was possible to identify a 17-year-old adolescent, who would have carried out care and surveillance while the two victims were kidnapped.