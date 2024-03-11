Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

His Excellency Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to His Highness the President of the State, confirmed that the UAE has placed all its focus on providing humanitarian support to the people of the Gaza Strip to confront the unprecedented disaster, indicating that the country chose actions to be a milestone in confronting the war.

His Excellency Dr. Anwar Gargash said, in a message published through his official account on the “X” platform yesterday: “To confront the unprecedented catastrophe in Gaza, the UAE, under the leadership of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, has placed all its focus on providing humanitarian support to the people of the Strip. Over the past months, we have not hesitated to implement… Various initiatives to save innocent lives.” He added: “We chose the actions to be a milestone in confronting this war that destroyed crops and livestock.”