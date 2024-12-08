Xavi García Pimienta, coach of Sevilla FCthus evaluated the defeat against Atlético de Madrid after the final comeback of the locals. «I feel very bad for the boys, for the effort they have made. It is not easy to come to compete at Atlético in this way. On top of that, they get ahead of themselves and it makes everything more difficult. With play and chances we have been able to go 1-3. But with Atlético’s changes, they greatly improved what was inside and they have subdued us. We have tried to defend in the best possible way, solving many situations, but it is a shame. “Unfairly, we didn’t get at least a draw.”

«We have to put on the ball who was in front of us. They have taken a step forward, especially with the changes. We have practically not been able to leave our own field nor have we been able to generate dangerous chances. We were almost all the time in our goal. Even so, we defended very well, but Atleti’s goals were also great goals. When you play against teams of this level, these things can happen. I feel bad because the boys have made a brutal effort. We played very well, especially the first half, but in the last half hour they put a lot of pressure on us and it cost us,” said the Sevilla coach.

García Pimienta emphasized the contribution of the home players, in a team with youth players like Carmona, Kike Salas, Juanlu and Issac. «I take my hat off to all the players. And people who were on the bench who did not participate… I feel very bad. The effort has been brutal, with kids from the house who have this feeling. Kike Salas, with the great game he played, was crying because of the last action. It is not his demerit; He slips and Griezmann makes a spectacular control. “When you compete against Atleti and with kids from home, with a great future ahead of them… I feel bad that we haven’t taken something away.”

Finally, García Pimienta spoke about next Saturday’s duel against Celta at home and the farewell to Jesús Navas: «I am sure that the fans are proud of their players because they have given everything. We must value what we had before us, please. They have had to give their maximum level because, if not, they will not get this victory. That makes Sevilla a big club, as we have seen. I hope that on Saturday, which is also a special day because it is Jesús Navas’ last game with the Sevilla shirt, we see an excellent game, everything the players do is recognized and we can bring a victory to Jesús and the fans. .









Meanwhile, Lukebakio pointed out that “it is not a sad night. I am very proud of my team. “We lacked a little experience, but we gave it our all.” And Álvaro Fernández pointed out that “the team’s image has been spectacular but it has been a very painful night. We had done the most difficult thing, but it escaped us in the end. A real shame. It’s been a long week. On Saturday we have to win.”