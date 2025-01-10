



First hours of Ruben Vargas as a footballer Sevilla FC. The Swiss footballer trained this Friday for the first time with the Sevilla team and will be in the squad for Saturday’s match at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán against the Valencia CF.

The coach of the Sevilla team, Garcia Pimientahas referred to Rubén Vargas stating that “he is in good shape. He would be there to play a few minutes tomorrow if we need him. He is a boy who wants to improve in his sports career. We have made him see that the intention is to be as high as possible again. It comes with a lot of energy. It is a player profile that we wanted. We have quickly had this extreme that we needed.”

Rubén Vargas has been a name at the start of Sevilla FC’s winter transfer market. The one who finally did not arrive in Nervión was Juninho and in light of what happened in recent days, the Sevilla coach recalled that “until it happens I never take anything for granted.”

García Pimienta highlights that “what was indisputable is that an extreme had to come” and that “if one player leaves, another has to come in.” The Sevilla coach considers that if striker Kelechi Iheanacho “leaves, another one has to come.”









García Pimienta was also asked during the press conference about Badé, Juanlu and the current transfer market. «It shows you the potential that Sevilla and the players have. We have to be prepared for everything that can happen in the market. If they leave, I hope not, we will have to replace them. I would like them to stay.”