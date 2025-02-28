02/27/2025



Updated 02/28/2025





The historian Gutmaro Gómez Bravo explained it in ABC: we can approach the past through oral testimonies, but the documents must always be the pillars that support the knowledge of our past. The Historical Archive of the Navy (AHA) is a good example of this, because custody half a hundred linear kilometers of maps, files and reports. And like him, many others throughout Spain; From the National Library to the Army Museum.

But time passes and technologies advance to facilitate the work of the researcher in an increasingly globalized and connected world. One of the great jumps, and at the same time challenges, has been the digitalization of archives, libraries and museums; A fundamental tool to guarantee the preservation and access to the cultural heritage of humanity that also allows the conservation of valuable documents and objects that tend to degrade during the research work.

To put on the table the challenges of the arrival of the digitalization of the Spanish archives, the company Libnova has organized on March 5 the ‘Digitalization and digital preservation day of the heritage of Castilla La Mancha’. In it, professionals from the most relevant institutions in the sector will meet, such as the Subdirectorate of the State Archives, the Archive of the Diputación de Toledo, the Army Museum, the Archive of the Navy or the University of Castilla -La Mancha.

The event, which will feature several conferences and round tables, will be held at the Toledo Benacazón Palace between half past eight in the morning and two in the afternoon. The entrance will be free to complete capacity (it is necessary to register Through this form) and will gather not only Archiveros, but also historians like Miguel Fernando Gómez Vozmediano. The idea, in short, will be to bring together all the legs that make up the world of archivisms: of users to those responsible.









«This activity is born with two fundamental objectives; On the one hand, bring the world of digitalization and digital preservation to all institutions in Castilla-La Mancha, regardless of the dimension of it or the municipality where it is inserted. And, on the other hand, establish union links between the different archives, libraries, museums and foundations in order to collaborate in the entrepreneurship of this type of projects, ”explained the organization of the event through a press release.