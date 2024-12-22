One of the protagonists of the week in the José Ramón Cisneros Palacios sports city has been the youth squad Alvaro Garcia Pascual. The subsidiary player made his debut with the first team last Saturday against Celta de Vigo, replacing Iheanacho at half-time. The sensations he transmitted convinced the stands and also the Sevilla coach, Xavi García Pimientawho has called him to train with his men every day this week. The work he has done has convinced the Catalan, who has included him in the expedition to Madrid and today he will be on the bench.

In this way, García Pascual could play a few minutes in a scenario like the Santiago Bernabéuwhich will also be Jesús Navas’ last game as a professional player. Next to nothing. For many, this young man from Benalmádena is a true unknown, since he joined the Sevilla team just a few months ago. What’s more, the 22-year-old forward did not come in to reinforce Sevilla Atlético, but rather arrived for the Seville C. Not because of a lack of potential, but because the footballer arrived from the US university leagues (in the Marshall University) and the jump to the First RFEF seemed premature at first.

However, Jesús Galván had no qualms when it came to introducing García Pascual into the dynamics of his group. He debuted with Sevilla Atlético on matchday 3 and he was proclaimed MVP of the game thanks to the double he scored against Atlético Sanluqueño. His good performance led him to debut last week with the first team and finish the year alongside his idols. This past Friday, Galván did not count on him for the small derby played between Betis Deportivo and Sevilla Atlético at the request of García Pimienta.

In this way, the one from Benalmádena takes advantage of the situation of Iheanacho’s poor performance and is one more piece that the Sevilla coach can have at his disposal. Not in vain, one of the reasons for choosing Pimienta for the white and red bench was his potential when it came to getting the most out of young players. And the coach has already tested a total of seven players with a reserve team record.