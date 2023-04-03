The sale or rental of garage in recent years has experienced a strong bending, mainly due to economic crisis. The parking spaces (garage, garage, parking space) can be purchased or rented either by natural persons both give legal entities and, consequently, they can be sold by the same subjects. On average, the cost of garages in a large city is around 40,000 euros for a single box, while in the peripheral areas around the 13,000 euros. Among the things to know there is also the personal income tax deduction which saves up to 48 thousand eurosin favor of those who buy or build a garage for their car.

Car box price tax deduction

When purchasing a garage, it is possible to take advantage of the so-called garage bonus, which consists of Irpef deduction of 50% of the expenses incurred for the purchase or construction of a garage within a maximum of 96 thousand euros of expenditure. This measure is contained in the tax relief on building renovation interventions (art. 16-bis of Presidential Decree 917/1986 Consolidated Income Tax Act).

Car garage bonus, with 50% of the expenses incurred as an IRPEF deduction

The total amount is deducted in ten installments of the same amount, with the bonus that is recognized for the purchase of appurtenant garages and parking spaces already built by the construction company (only for expenses attributable to their realization) and also for construction interventions of parking lots (garages or parking spaceseven in common ownership), as long as there is a link of appurtenance with a residential real estate unit.

The measure also includes repair work or replacement of parts and/or elements with different characteristics from those present on existing boxes. Among the works that are not included in the bonus are the interventions of ordinary maintenance as the painting of the walls or replacement of shutter with another identical one.

How to get the garage bonus

To take advantage of the tax deduction on garages, you must always document the payment through traceable toolssuch as i transfers. Others are not accepted payment instruments such as ATMsThe checksthe credit cardsrechargeable cards and also i cash.

In order to obtain the car box bonus, it is necessary to present theRevenue Agency the registered deed of purchase or preliminary sale showing the pertinence; the builder’s declaration showing the construction costs and, finally, the bank or postal transfer to prove the payments made.

How much does a garage cost in Italy?

The estimate of the price of a garage in Italy mainly depends on the occupied area expressed in square metres. The presence of conveniences can significantly vary the price of the object of appraisal, in fact the conveniences are associated with coefficients of differentiation that cause the price to vary.

In Naples, a 20 m2 garage costs over 55,000 euros

The city where garages cost the most is Napleswhere the average price is 2,762 euros per square metre, with a box that can cost around 55,000 euros. The second most expensive to buy a garage turns out to be Bologna, in which an average of 2,181 euros per square meter is requested (just under 44 thousand euros for a 20 square meter garage). And in third place Florencewhere an average of 2,150 euros per square meter is needed (43,000 for a standard garage).

In the ranking of garages in the main Italian cities Milan And Rome occupy respectively the fourth and seventh position. The least expensive however is Turinwhere the average price is 1,196 euros per metreor 24,000 euros for a 20 m2 box.

Garage sales prices in Italy

CITY’ PRICE (m2) PRICE (for 20 m2) Naples 2,762 euros 55,244 euros Bologna 2,181 euros 43,623 euros Florence 2,150 euros 43,007 euros Milan 2,069 euros 41,380 euros Genoa 1,898 euros 37,963 euros Trieste 1,759 euros 35,185 euros Rome 1,589 euros 31,775 euros Trent 1,454 euros 29,086 euros Palermo 1,256 euros 25,114 euros Turin 1,196 euros 23,930 euros Garage sales prices in Italy (source Immobiliare.it)

Car garage rental

The rent of a garage from a minimum of 120 euros to a maximum of over 200 euros. The city with the highest rent is Florencefollowed by Trieste, Milan, Naples and Rome.

Prefabricated garage

The cheaper cities however are Palermo, Turin and Trentofor which an average of 150 euros, 133 euros and 120 euros are spent respectively per month.

Car garage rental fee in Italy

CITY’ PRICE (m2) PRICE (for 20 m2) Florence 10.6 euros 212 euros Trieste 10.3 euros 206 euros Milan 9.8 euros 196 euros Naples 9.3 euros 186 euros Rome 9.1 euros 182 euros Bologna 9.0 euros 180 euros Genoa 8.4 euros 168 euros Palermo 7.5 euros 150 euros Turin 6.6 euros 133 euros Trent 6.0 euros 120 euros Car garage rental fee in Italy (source Immobiliare.it)

