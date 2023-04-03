Sanne Wevers has been included by national coach Jeroen Jacobs in the selection for the European Championship gymnastics in Antalya, Turkey. The 2016 Olympic beam champion will make her comeback at international level next week.

Wevers last competed internationally during the Olympic Games in Tokyo and competed again during the qualifications for the European Championship. The beam specialist twice met the so-called European Championship target score on beam. The selection also consists of Naomi Visser, Tisha Volleman, Eythora Thorsdottir and Sanna Veerman.

Coach Vincent Wevers will also return to the international competition floor at the European Championships. At the beginning of March, he was acquitted of transgressive behavior by the appeals committee of the Institute for Sports Justice (ISR). Wevers was one of the coaches under investigation at the ISR into undesirable and transgressive behaviour. That investigation was opened in the summer of 2020 when, after a confession by coach Gerrit Beltman, various statements from former gymnasts came out. See also Bayern beats Barca: no stitch for Lewandowski

Because of the case, he was kept out of the coaching staff for the Olympic Games in Tokyo and the past European and World Cups, among other things. His employment with the union was also terminated. Wevers was on the international competition floor for the last time at the 2021 European Championship.

In addition to Wevers and national coach Jacobs, the coaching staff for the women also consists of Kevin den Uijl, Nico Zijp and José van der Veen.

Sanne Wevers during the qualifying match for the European Championship, where she met the target score. © ANP



Selection of men

The men’s European Championship selection consists of gymnasts Casimir Schmidt, Loran de Munck, Yazz Ramsahai, Jermain Grünberg and Luuk Huernink. In addition, Nico van den Boogaard will compete individually on a maximum of three aircraft.

National coach Dirk van Meldert saw Dutch heptathlon champion Jordi Hagenaar drop out with a back injury before the start of the qualification process. Rick Jacobs was out (ankle injury) during the European Championships. Multi-athlete Martijn de Veer injured his knee during the last qualifying match and will therefore miss the European Championship. See also Green leader defends gas deal with Qatar

Former gymnast Bart Deurloo belongs to the men’s coaching staff, which also consists of Van Meldert and Marcel Kleuskens.

The European Championships will take place from 11 to 16 April. The objective of the Dutch teams is to achieve a place among the best thirteen countries in order to enforce placement for the 2023 World Cup as a team. Olympic starting tickets are distributed at the World Cup.