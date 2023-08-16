Gangs of Sherwood shows itself with a new video diary in which lead concept artist Raphael Villegas, game director Andrea Di Stefano and game designer Sven Panes Robelo present enemies and bosses that we will find in the game.

Out on October 19 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X | S, Gangs of Sherwood will see us face different types of opponents: from light units to ranged, passing through mini-bosses and main bosses, the latter with a dedicated arena .