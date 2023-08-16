Gangs of Sherwood shows itself with a new video diary in which lead concept artist Raphael Villegas, game director Andrea Di Stefano and game designer Sven Panes Robelo present enemies and bosses that we will find in the game.
Out on October 19 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X | S, Gangs of Sherwood will see us face different types of opponents: from light units to ranged, passing through mini-bosses and main bosses, the latter with a dedicated arena .
Attack strategies
The developers of Gangs of Sherwood have explained that the enemies are not very dangerous when taken alone, but they tend to attack in large numbers and have special abilities that allow them to emphasize the effectiveness of their companions’ actions, thus putting us in difficulty.
A similar argument applies to the bosses, characterized by uniforms that take on the appearance of ferocious animals and offensive patterns that must be memorized in an attempt to avoid their blows and respond at the right time, so as to bring home the victory.
#Gangs #Sherwood #video #diary #dedicated #enemies #bosses
Leave a Reply