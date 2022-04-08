Image: Manufacturer

Gangnam style

Like all brands and manufacturers, Kia will focus on electric cars in the future. By 2027, 14 new, purely electric models are to come. One of the first of these is the Kia EV9, which has now been presented as a concept study. The almost five meter long, square-edged SUV is reminiscent of the Kia Soul, has three rows of seats and should have a range of 570 kilometers. With a height of 1.78 meters and a wheelbase of 3.10 meters, it offers plenty of space. The production model is finished, it shouldn’t have portal doors like the concept study and probably no 22-inch wheels. It is unusual that Kia only designed the study after the production model was finished. The EV9 is mainly intended for the USA, but it should also be marketed in Europe. From 2023. (fbs.)