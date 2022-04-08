No one can lose the capacity for amazement in the face of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. When you believe that you can no longer deepen a conflict, you accelerate and achieve it. His belligerent incontinence is amazing, as is his inexhaustible ability to pick fights with everyone, literally, all the time. There are no scales for López Obrador. He is the same as Joe Biden as Eugenio Derbez, Arturo Zaldívar as the government of Spain, Lorenzo Córdova as the European Parliament. In his head there is no hierarchical structure, but a stew of emotions.

Anything you don’t hunt with your convictions comes from your opponents or is because they don’t understand what’s going on. Thus, the invasion of Ukraine was the fault of the UN because it did not do its political job well, or that the Statue of Liberty in New York was going to turn green (in fact, it is green) from anger at how freedoms are undermined in USA.

In López Obrador there are no filters. His chest carries a machine of resentment and tireless aggression, generating vituperation that spits out lies and half-truths, increasing the pressure and attacks every week. The president has immense self-esteem and looks down on everyone else, because otherwise the fury of his onslaught would not be understood based on accusations, many of them unfounded, that sooner or later will have repercussions and consequences for him.

In recent days he has felt unhinged, without control over the immediate future.

He did not like that the Supreme Court reviewed only the constitutionality of his Electricity Law, for which he lashed out and insulted it by not illegally exceeding his responsibilities, pronouncing what will surely be one of the great phrases of his six-year term, which will possibly define what is: “don’t come to me with that story that the law is the law”. Yes, President. The law is the law, which he swore to obey -although he violates it constantly-, and he wants everyone to follow his lead, which except for his unconditional and opportunistic ones, no one seems willing to disrupt.

By trying to push the Court to violate the law and issue political judgments instead of legal ones, as Minister Loretta Ortiz did when justifying her rulings on the constitutionality of the Electricity Law, the president exerted moral pressure based on lies. How they said that his law was unconstitutional, he argued, if President Enrique Peña Nieto’s Energy Reform had been approved with bribes to legislators.

López Obrador was referring to the accusation made by Emilio Lozoya, former director of Pemex, who in a manufactured statement in the Attorney General’s Office, stated that the millions of dollars he received from Odebrecht ended up in the pockets of senators and deputies to vote in favor of the reform. That statement collapsed. Lozoya could not prove anything, but Odebrecht could: the bribes went to the former director of Pemex, to no one else. The president twisted reality in order to attack ministers and influence their judgments.

Everyone lies except him. His attitude is not new, but the extent of his daring is. He called four US senators “liars” who sent a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Attorney General Merrick Garland to express their concern about the factious use of the Attorney General’s Office to politically persecute whomever the president indicates. López Obrador tagged them, although he said they lacked information. He downplayed the letter by pointing out that fortunately there were only four senators and that he was up for re-election in elections this year. How misinformed is the president.

Among those four senators are two very influential, Bob Menéndez, president of the powerful Foreign Relations Committee, and Patrick Leahy, president of the strategic Appropriations Committee, which is the largest in the Senate and the one that distributes budgets and approves projects. In addition to ignoring his political weight and the weight that letter may have, he was also unaware that the concern about his re-election does not exist. Menéndez will be a senator until January 2025, and could seek re-election in November 2024; Leahy announced in November that he would not seek re-election.

López Obrador continues to sow problems with the United States. The day before, he reduced the institutional relationship between the two countries to lobbying – lobby called it. “I know” they are lobbying government officials, dismissing and insulting the concerns of the White House Climate Change Representative, former Secretary of State and presidential candidate John Kerry, the Secretary of Energy, and the Secretary of Agriculture. Three and a half hours later, Ambassador Ken Salazar appeared at the National Palace to discuss the issue. The details of his conversation are not known, but previous messages to the president have warned that if he continued to speak unsubstantiated, he would have a public response that he would not like.

It’s the same. The president doesn’t like it at all. He was angry because the Supreme Court did not let him take advantage of the savings to use them in whatever he wanted, and reject the aberration that an official would have to stop working in the field where he served in government for 10 years. López Obrador questioned whether they were good lawyers and called them “employer lawyers”, directly hitting the president of the Court, his ally Zaldívar, who worked for magnate Carlos Slim, even after being approved as minister.

López Obrador sometimes behaves like a tantrum, badly educated and selfish child. He thinks that he will get away with everything, despite everything. Who knows. Maybe yes, and all the 360-degree attacks are less serious for his interlocutors than having instability in Mexico. But maybe not, and the reverse could be proportional to the level of hostility, aggression and insult he utters. We’ll see what the response will be from those he has mistreated. For now, everything indicates that he will not go unpunished.

#angry #liar