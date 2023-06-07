Genoa – He was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment William Portanova, brother of Manolo, for the gang rape that took place in May 2021 in an apartment in Siena against a 21-year-old Tuscan student. The sentence was issued by the judges of the Florence juvenile court since William was not yet eighteen at the time of the events. However, the judges also decided to suspend the sentence and not mention it in the criminal record.

The trial was celebrated with the abbreviated procedure which provides for a discount of one third of the sentence. The prosecutor of the minors had asked for 4 years while the young man’s lawyer, Gabriele Bordoni, had asked for acquittal. For that same crime, William’s brother Manolo, a Genoa footballer, was sentenced to six years’ imprisonment in the abbreviated procedure. In recent weeks, the lawyer had filed an appeal against this sentence before the judges of the Florence Court of Appeal. He is still awaiting the setting of the second degree trial