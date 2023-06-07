The Russian Emergencies Ministry will deliver humanitarian aid to the Kherson region after the terrorist attack at the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station. This was announced on Wednesday, June 7, in the press service of the department.

“In connection with the disruption of power supply in the Kherson region, the head of the Russian Emergencies Ministry Alexander Kurenkov instructed to provide assistance to the local population. For residents of flooded areas, the Russian Emergencies Ministry will deliver 35 power plants from its reserve,” the statement said. TASS in the ministry.

It is specified that another 10 stations will be allocated from the reserves of the Federal Reserve. They will also be sent to the region by transport of the Russian Emergencies Ministry.

On the night of June 6, the dam of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station broke through. This led to an uncontrolled discharge of water into the Dnieper. As a result, dozens of settlements were flooded. The station is almost submerged.

During the day, more than 900 people were taken out of the flood zone after the destruction of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station. At least seven people are missing. They were on islands that were flooded.

On June 7, the mayor of Nova Kakhovka, Vladimir Leontiev, reported that the water level in the city had dropped by 60 cm. However, downstream, the water continues to rise, he added. Leontiev pointed out that 600 houses were flooded in the Novokakhovsk urban district, as well as a school, a kindergarten and the Korsun convent.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that the undermining of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station by Kiev was carried out in order to prevent the offensive actions of the Russian army and the transfer of units and equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from the Kherson direction to the area of ​​offensive operations.

On the fact of the destruction of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station and the flooding of the territories, the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation opened a criminal case on a terrorist attack. Chairman of the Investigative Committee Alexander Bastrykin put the investigation under control.

Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said that Moscow is interested in investigating the breakthrough of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station and intends to raise this issue at a meeting of the Security Council of an international organization.