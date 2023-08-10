A video released on social media, allegedly linked to the Los Lobos cartel, Ecuador’s second-largest criminal organization, indicates that the group claimed responsibility for the death of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio, who was shot three times in the head during an afternoon rally. this Wednesday (9).

In the recording, hooded criminals armed with rifles make threats to other candidates who, according to them, “do not keep their words”. Among the names mentioned is another presidential candidate, businessman Jan Topic.

In the statement, the spokesperson for the organization stated that “the corrupt people who receive millions of dollars from the faction to finance the campaign will be ‘exonerated’ if they do not follow through on their promises”, as well as Villavicencio.

Despite the claim of responsibility for the crime, the Ecuadorian police have yet to confirm whether, in fact, the Los Lobos group was responsible for the murder of Fernando Villavicencio.

One of the suspects who fired the shots was killed during an exchange of fire with the victim’s security team. The investigations continue, according to the president, Guillerme Lasso, who promised punishment to those responsible.

Early elections remain unchanged for August 20, according to the National Electoral Council (CNE).

Villavicencio, 59, was a journalist, former deputy and opponent of former president Rafael Correa (2007-2017).

According to the EFE agency, he advocated a frontal fight against organized crime mafias, in the midst of an electoral campaign marked by the worst security crisis in Ecuador’s history, which ended 2022 with a rate of 25.32 violent deaths per 100,000 inhabitants, the highest since records began.

“Los Lobos”, like other organized crime gangs operating in Ecuador, are involved in drug trafficking and extortion, according to authorities.