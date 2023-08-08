Tuesday, August 8, 2023
Gaming companies | Japanese company Sega's bid for Rovio is moving forward – the preliminary results have been announced

August 8, 2023
Sega will announce the final result on August 10th.

Finnish the sale of the game company Rovio to the Japanese video game giant Sega is moving forward.

The companies state in the press release that Sega, which made a purchase offer for Rovio, has received approvals for the offer, which corresponds to 96.3 percent of Rovio’s shares, according to preliminary results.

In April, Sega made a cash offer to the shareholders and option holders of the mobile game company Rovio. Rovio shareholders were offered a cash consideration of EUR 9.25 per share and option holders EUR 1.48 per option.

If the terms of the offer are met, the consideration will be paid on August 17 to the shareholders and option holders who accepted the offer.

The condition is, among other things, that the approvals correspond to 90 percent of Rovio’s stock. Based on the preliminary results, the condition seems to be fulfilled.

Sega will announce the final result on August 10th.

