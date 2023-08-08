Dozens of Russians who often have close ties to President Vladimir Putin or the Russian military can still shop freely and unhindered in cities such as Paris, London or Amsterdam. Russian anti-war activists, including Alexei Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation, are now calling for stricter measures.
Bob van Huet
Latest update:
08-08-23, 19:04
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#ties #Putin #Isinbayeva #leads #luxurious #life #Tenerife
Leave a Reply