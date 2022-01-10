Tuesday, January 11, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Gaming companies Giant Take Two buys mobile game company Zyngan – The package includes Finnish Small Giant Games

by admin
January 10, 2022
in World
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

With the acquisition of Zynga, Take Two is also seeking a wider market outside of North America and Western Europe.

Grand Theft Auto Take Two, a well-known gaming company, buys mobile gaming company Zynga for $ 12.7 billion (€ 11.2 billion).

The transaction also involves the Finnish mobile gaming company Small Giant Games, which Zynga bought at the end of 2018 for EUR 560 million. This is one of the largest gaming stores in Finland after the sale of Supercell.

Zynga is known for its popular Farmville game in recent years.

Take Two plans to release its games more often in mobile versions in the future. With the acquisition of Zynga, Take Two is also seeking a wider market outside of North America and Western Europe.

Zynga games are usually free, but the company sells advertising space and trades in additional services to players within the game. Empire & Puzzles, the hit game of Small Giant Games, also follows this model.

.
#Gaming #companies #Giant #buys #mobile #game #company #Zyngan #package #includes #Finnish #Small #Giant #Games

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

Maria and the Doll - Review of the manga by Osamu Tezuka

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.