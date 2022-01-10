Gaming companies Giant Take Two buys mobile game company Zyngan – The package includes Finnish Small Giant Games

With the acquisition of Zynga, Take Two is also seeking a wider market outside of North America and Western Europe.

Grand Theft Auto Take Two, a well-known gaming company, buys mobile gaming company Zynga for $ 12.7 billion (€ 11.2 billion).

The transaction also involves the Finnish mobile gaming company Small Giant Games, which Zynga bought at the end of 2018 for EUR 560 million. This is one of the largest gaming stores in Finland after the sale of Supercell.

Zynga is known for its popular Farmville game in recent years.

Take Two plans to release its games more often in mobile versions in the future. With the acquisition of Zynga, Take Two is also seeking a wider market outside of North America and Western Europe.

Zynga games are usually free, but the company sells advertising space and trades in additional services to players within the game. Empire & Puzzles, the hit game of Small Giant Games, also follows this model.